Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,329,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,290,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

