Verge Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

