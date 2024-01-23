Verasity Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and $9.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.