Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Veralto stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 750,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,199. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $8,876,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $5,374,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

