Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $150.18. 312,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.