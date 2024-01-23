Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 1,046,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

