Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 343.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. 1,237,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,050. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

