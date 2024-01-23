Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,929 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $121,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 2,332,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

