Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $445.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,747. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $445.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.54. The company has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

