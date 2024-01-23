Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. 145,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,364. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

