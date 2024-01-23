Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4,717.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.