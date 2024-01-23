Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 66,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

