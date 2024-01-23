Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,590,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 202,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG remained flat at $80.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 110,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

