Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 1,585,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

