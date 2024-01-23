Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 7.6% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 468,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,936. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

