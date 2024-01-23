Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,232.0% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 530,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 524,901 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

