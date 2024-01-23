Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 368,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $322.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

