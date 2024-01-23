Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,927. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $322.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.