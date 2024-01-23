Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.7% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. 1,837,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

