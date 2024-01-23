Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 6,898,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,869. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

