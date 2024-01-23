Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.87. 921,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,275. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

