VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 4.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,168 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

