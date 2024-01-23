VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Purchased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

