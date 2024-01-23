US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,693 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $76,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,200. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

