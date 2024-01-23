Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $25.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,873 shares of company stock worth $2,901,980. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

