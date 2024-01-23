UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2024 earnings at $27.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.36 and a 200-day moving average of $515.44. The company has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

