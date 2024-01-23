UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Corient Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $463,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

