United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.850–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %
United Airlines stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.45. 16,670,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAL
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.