Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $106.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.75 or 0.00014585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00164672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07460072 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 920 active market(s) with $80,908,443.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.