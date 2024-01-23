uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of QURE opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uniQure by 111.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

