Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Canoe Financial LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 4.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $131,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,865. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

