UBS Group Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 955,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,771. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 98,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.