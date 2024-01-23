Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 22,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $440.44. 7,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $440.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

