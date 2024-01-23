TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $572.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 in the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.