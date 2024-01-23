Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $35.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 362,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

