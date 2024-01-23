Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

