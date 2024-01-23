TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TreeHouse Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.