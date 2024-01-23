Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 80215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

