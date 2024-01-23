TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,017.47.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,072.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $671.92 and a twelve month high of $1,074.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $993.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

