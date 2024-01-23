Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.77. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Insiders purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 over the last 90 days. 35.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

