TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.63.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.98. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$25.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.63.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

