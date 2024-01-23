TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Gap Up to $77.41

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.41, but opened at $95.44. TKO Group shares last traded at $93.52, with a volume of 3,470,820 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Benchmark started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TKO Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

