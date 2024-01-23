Thunder Brawl Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $288,378.96 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03629031 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $380,213.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

