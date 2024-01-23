THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $3.90 on Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00009869 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $765.31 million and approximately $349.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 482,456,689 coins and its circulating supply is 196,403,237 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

