Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 33508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market cap of C$137.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

