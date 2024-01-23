Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

