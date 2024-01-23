The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

