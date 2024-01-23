The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.