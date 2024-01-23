The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

