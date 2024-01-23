The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HD traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

